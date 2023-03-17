French citizens are rising up against the New World Order as fiery riots erupted in Paris on Thursday in response to President Emmanuel Macron’s move to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. In a show of resistance against the globalist agenda, protesters set garbage cans on fire near the Champs-Élysées, and law enforcement in riot gear struggled to disperse them. The protests are a testament to the people’s growing rejection of the elites’ evil plan to control every aspect of their lives.

Fiery riots broke out in Paris on Thursday as angry protestors took to the streets to voice their opposition. Garbage cans were set ablaze near the famous Champs-Élysées, while law enforcement officials in riot gear tried to disperse the crowds.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Les poubelles continuent d'être incendiées dans les rues près des Champs-Élysées #ReformesDesRetraites pic.twitter.com/AdvOuS1rbp — QG le média libre (@LibreQg) March 16, 2023

Macron’s move has been met with strong criticism from unions and other groups, who argue that it will have a significant impact on the lives of ordinary French citizens. The retirement age increase is just one of several controversial reforms that the president has pushed through in recent years.

🔥 Retour de flamme dans la capitale



🔥 Après l’évacuation de la place de la Concorde à #paris, les poubelles s’enflamment dans les beaux quartiers parisiens à proximité de Madeleine.#ReformesDesRetraites #antireport pic.twitter.com/fcoE5QzjYd — Cerveaux non disponibles (@CerveauxNon) March 16, 2023

“This is an attack on the rights of workers and the French people,” said Philippe Martinez, the general secretary of the CGT trade union. “Macron is trying to destroy the social model that we have built up over many years.”

The protests come at a time when France is already grappling with a range of other challenges, including high unemployment, rising inequality, and a growing sense of disillusionment among many citizens. The retirement age increase is likely to exacerbate these issues, further fueling unrest and discontent.

Les interventions de la BRAV-M et des forces de l'ordre se succèdent pour essayer de disperser les manifestants #ReformeDesRetraites pic.twitter.com/wMV2pQTLxG — QG le média libre (@LibreQg) March 16, 2023

As the protests continue, Young Global Leader Macron remains defiant, insisting that the reforms are necessary to ensure the long-term stability and prosperity of the French economy. However, many experts warn that the president’s hardline stance could lead to even more serious social and political upheaval in the coming months.