Military Whistleblowers Say Cancer, Miscarriages and Heart Attacks Up 300% Following Vaccine Mandates

Three military doctors have blown the whistle on the devastating effects of forced COVID-19 vaccinations on American troops.

According to the whistleblowers, medical billing code data captured by the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database (DMED), which is run by the Department of Defense (DoD), shows that rates of miscarriage, myocarditis, cancer, Bell’s palsy, female infertility, and many more serious health conditions have risen dramatically since vaccines were made mandatory.

Naturalnews.com reports: Cancer rates are particularly concerning, they say, as the normal average number of new cases per year is about 38,700, based on the time period from 2016-2020. In 2021 after Operation Warp Speed was launched, however, the number of new cancer cases that year rose to 114,645.

The Armed Forces Health Surveillance Branch (AFHSB) runs the DMED, which it describes as a “web-based tool to remotely query de-identified active component personnel and medical event data contained within the Defense Medical Surveillance System (DMSS).”

“The database contains every International Classification of Diseases (ICD) medical billing code for all medical diagnoses submitted by the military for medical insurance billing,” reports explain. (Related: Remember at the launch of Operation Warp Speed when Dr. Sara Beltrán Ponce, MD, suffered a horrific miscarriage right after getting jabbed for the Chinese Flu?)

Neurological issues up 1,000% in military following Operation Warp Speed

The three military whistleblowers in question are Samuel Sigoloff, Peter Chambers, and Theresa Long. Attorney Thomas Renz issued sworn statements from these three to the courts as part of a major lawsuit.

During the first 10 months of 2021, Renz says, miscarriages alone rose by 300 percent in the military. His hope is that the suit will lead to an end for covid jab mandates in the military.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is also involved, having recently hosted “COVID-19: A Second Opinion,” a livestreamed discussion panel featuring numerous world-renowned doctors and medical experts who offered a much different take on the scamdemic and how the government handled it.

On February 1 of this year, Johnson wrote a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. In it were the findings from a roundtable on covid jab injuries and deaths, including data showing a 10-fold increase in neurological issues post-Operation Warp Speed.

Johnson also revealed the following increases in other health conditions following the mandate of covid injections in the military:

Hypertension: 2,181 percent increase

Nervous system disorders: 1,048 percent increase

Malignant neoplasms of esophagus: 894 percent increase

Multiple sclerosis: 680 percent increase

Malignant neoplasms of digestive organs: 624 percent increase

Guillain-Barre syndrome: 551 percent increase

Breast cancer: 487 percent increase

Demyelinating: 487 percent increase

Malignant neoplasms of thyroid and other endocrine glands: 474 percent increase

Female infertility: 472 percent increase

Pulmonary embolism: 468 percent increase

Migraines: 452 percent increase

Ovarian dysfunction: 437 percent increase

Testicular cancer: 369 percent increase

Tachycardia: 302 percent increase

Between the years of 2016 and 2020, there were 1,499 codes for miscarriage reported each year. From January through October 2021 – not even a full year – there were an astounding 4,182 miscarriages logged into the system.

During his panel, Johnson further made note that it appears myocarditis rates are being doctored by the government. Back in August 2021, it was shown in the codes that myocarditis diagnoses were up 2,800 percent. This month, however, it is now listed as only 200 percent higher.

“There appears to be doctoring of the data,” Johnson stated. “Now, my staff has already sent – this morning, we sent a record preservation letter to the Department of Defense to try and protect this data.”

“Our soldiers are being experimented on, injured, and sometimes, possibly, killed,” he added in a statement.