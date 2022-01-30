Military Rushes Justin Trudeau to ‘Undisclosed Location’ as Historic Uprising Sweeps Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rushed to an undisclosed location on Saturday amid historic numbers of people rising up against his fascist regime in Canada.
Thousands of ordinary Canadian residents converged on Parliament Hill on Ottawa over the weekend in protest against Trudeau implanting Big Pharma medical tyranny and stripping the rights and livelihoods of law-abiding citizens.
“Amid security concerns, Trudeau and his family have been moved from their home to an undisclosed location in the nation’s capital, sources said,” state media propaganda outlet CBC reported.
Elon Musk: Canadian Truckers Are Rising Up against the ‘New World Order’
Information Liberation reports: Nova Scotia signed an emergency directive to ban protests in support of the truckers.
The streets are now packed and the crowds are massive despite freezing temperatures (-23°C is -9°F).
Truckers are saying they’re not leaving until the vaccine mandates are repealed.
MPs were also allegedly “told” to flee like cowards rather than engage with their own constituents.
Here’s Saddam Hussein walking among armed soldiers and civilians for contrast:
The only “fringe minority” is Canada’s parasitic ruling elite.
