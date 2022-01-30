Military Rushes Justin Trudeau to ‘Undisclosed Location’ as Historic Uprising Sweeps Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was rushed to an undisclosed location on Saturday amid historic numbers of people rising up against his fascist regime in Canada.

Thousands of ordinary Canadian residents converged on Parliament Hill on Ottawa over the weekend in protest against Trudeau implanting Big Pharma medical tyranny and stripping the rights and livelihoods of law-abiding citizens.

JUST IN – Canada's PM Trudeau and his family have left their home in #Ottawa for a secret location, CBC reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 29, 2022

“Amid security concerns, Trudeau and his family have been moved from their home to an undisclosed location in the nation’s capital, sources said,” state media propaganda outlet CBC reported.

I'm trying to imagine Justin Trudeau huddled in the back of a military vehicle under blankets shaking every time he hears an 18 wheeler honk. Sweat dripping off his face as he has panic attacks hoping no one notices the vehicles he's in as he flees across the American border. — QuarantinedCoof (@QuarantinedCoof) January 29, 2022

Information Liberation reports: Nova Scotia signed an emergency directive to ban protests in support of the truckers.

Staggering. What is happening to my country? Nova Scotia bans gatherings along highway in support of trucker freedom convoy https://t.co/zqt90ZawkT pic.twitter.com/22pUxus1M2 — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 29, 2022

"All persons are prohibited from"… read this and resist. Now. Your resistance itself has become an illegal emergency @joerogan @elonmusk note this madness. pic.twitter.com/mFbj6ysmMs — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 29, 2022

The streets are now packed and the crowds are massive despite freezing temperatures (-23°C is -9°F).

Despite freezing weather (-23) a “small minority” of #TruckersForFreedom2022 and tens of thousands of supporters across Canada have come to show their opposition to Trudeau’s “immoral” infringements on their freedoms.

The atmosphere of unity keeps them warm. More are on their way pic.twitter.com/ER3FtbXmP5 — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 29, 2022

A look at the trucker blockade in front of parliament that goes on for blocks.



This video is at 10x speed.



The trucks here are parked for long term and fill all available lanes on both sides.



And this is just the trucks that arrived Friday afternoon.https://t.co/KMTIfkoh9C pic.twitter.com/3DNVK4WJWO — Dakota Christensen (@dax_christensen) January 29, 2022

The scene in Ottawa. I get the impression people here don’t like Trudeau. 😉#freedomconvoy22 pic.twitter.com/1Re5RYkMRD — Beth Baisch 📸 (@PuffinsPictures) January 29, 2022

Freedom convoy 2022-Ottawa



This has been going on for hours. Honk honk pic.twitter.com/JsrBVxhXaX — WorldWideNews24 (XII) (@News24Wide) January 29, 2022

People walking between the trucks to Thank our truckers.



Thank you truckers.#TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/afBBzByngt — WorldWideNews24 (XII) (@News24Wide) January 29, 2022

Truckers are saying they’re not leaving until the vaccine mandates are repealed.

One of the first trucker to stand up in front of the parliament of Ottawa!



This is my interview and lots more is coming soon!



Support our journalisms at https://t.co/TOSOmWZ7H2#TruckersForFreedom #FreedomConvoy2022 ##convoytoottawa2022 pic.twitter.com/Ut3JNqyjWr — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 29, 2022

MPs were also allegedly “told” to flee like cowards rather than engage with their own constituents.

Here’s Saddam Hussein walking among armed soldiers and civilians for contrast:

The only “fringe minority” is Canada’s parasitic ruling elite.