Military Officer Charged With Mutiny For Urging Soldiers Not To Distribute ‘Killer’ Vaccine

A military officer based at the Canadian Forces Base Borden (CFB) is facing the possibility of life in an Edmonton military prison for something he said during a Toronto anti lockdown rally last year.

Officer Cadet Ladislas Kenderesi allegedly asked fellow soldiers to directly disobey orders of distributing the ‘killer’ vaccines in the country

He was charged by the Canadian military on May 12 with mutiny and of behaving in a scandalous manner unbecoming of an officer under the National Defence Act.

CTV news reports: The charges stem from a speech at a Toronto rally on Dec. 5, 2020. In a clip of the event posted to YouTube, a man in uniform introduced as Kenderesi shared a message about “poison” vaccines with service members.

“I’m asking military right now who are serving: truck drivers, medical, engineers, whatever you are – do not take this unlawful order in distribution of this vaccine,” the speaker said. “I might be in a lot of shit for doing this, but I don’t care anymore.”

Rory Fowler, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and lawyer, says the clip stunned military members past and present.

“There was near-universal condemnation and bewilderment at the things that he was saying and how he was portraying himself,” Fowler says.

“It’s the sort of conduct that one does not expect from an officer of the Canadian Forces.”

National Defence says Kenderesi’s worked with cadets or junior Canadian rangers but was not active with a squadron at the time and was removed from duties when the investigation launched.

Kenderesi will be subject to a court-martial. Fowler doesn’t expect the process to get rolling until late 2021 or early 2022.

The charge of mutiny came as a surprise to Fowler and Christian Leuprecht, a professor at the Royal Military College of Canada and Queen’s University.

Fowler cannot recall the charge being imposed since the 1950s.

Leuprecht explains that calling upon service members to blow off orders to help administer vaccines could create a mess. “It calls both the legitimacy and the integrity of the organization and the organization functions into question, hence the charge of mutiny.”

The maximum penalty for mutiny is life in a military prison, but Fowler says Kenderesi would be more likely to face a fine.