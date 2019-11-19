Military Employees Have Donated More To Bernie Sanders Than Trump and Biden Combined

U.S. Military employees have donated almost three times as much to the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign than they have to either Joe Biden’s campaign or President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Despite the presence of two veterans and an incumbent president in the race, no candidate has raised nearly as much as Sanders in military contributions.

The graph, courtesy of Foreign Policy, shows military contributions from employees and their spouses and Sanders has earned more than five times more than Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden.

The Vermont Senator is also outranking his Democratic competitors by an enormous margin when donations from national security employees, including the Department of Justice, Military, State Department and Department of Homeland Security, are tallied and ranked.

Drawing on data from the Center for Responsive Politics, the numbers reflect 2019 contributions received through Sept. 30 and Bernie Sanders is outperforming Biden by almost three-to-one.

This graph, courtesy of Foreign Policy, tallies contributions from the Dept. of State, Military, DoJ and DHS:

“I would never have guessed that. [Sanders] would have been way down my list of possible answers if this were a Final Jeopardy question,” Larry Sabato, the director of the University of Virginia Center for Politics, wrote in an email. “He’s mainly about economic equality and Medicare for All.”

A Sanders campaign aide pointed to the senator’s promises to “end the endless wars” and the many years he has spent on the Veterans’ Affairs Committee as reasons for his popularity with military employees.

“It shouldn’t be a surprise that these things draw support from so many in the military, but Bernie is extremely proud to have it,” the aide said.

While former Vice President Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are leading most 2020 presidential democratic primary polls, when it comes to Americans employed to protect the United States, Bernie Sanders is the candidate of choice.