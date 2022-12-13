Military Declare Bolsonaro ‘True President of Brazil’ and Begin Executing Corrupt Lula Officials

The Brazilian military have shown their support for the Brazilian people by declaring Bolsonaro the ‘true President of Brazil’ following evidence of a rigged election.

Millions of Brazilians were protesting again on the weekend, standing outside army bases and pleading for the military to save their country from the Communists and cartels.

Here we find ourselves again, two years after the 2020 stolen election, in a different country but with many of the same players.

Brazilian voters had their votes stolen from them by the millions at the ballot box. President Bolsonaro had surged ahead of communist rival Lula da Silva after barnstorming from Sao Paolo to Salvador. But following a series of technical anomalies, not to mention statistical impossibilities, Lula was declared the winner and Brazilian voters in their millions were disenfranchised by the global elite. WATCH:

But all is not lost. Thanks to the spirit of the Brazilian people and their determination to defeat the global elite, there is still hope that justice will prevail.

The official declaration of Article 142, which allows the military to intervene in the case of a conflict between the branches of government, is expected this week. Soldiers were seen joining the protestors and instructing them to remain calm when action comes. Drivers cheered military convoys deploying to strategic locations throughout the country.

The Brazilian Army has executed several top leaders of the notorious Communist-allied Red Command cartel as the military lays the groundwork for the second presidential term of President Jair Bolsonaro. WATCH:

The executions, which took place in the early hours of the morning, occurred just days after the Brazilian military declared Bolsonaro the ‘true President of Brazil’ which was met by a deafening wall of silence from the hard-left mainstream media.

In an unusual step for the military, the Army has invaded favelas of Rio de Janeiro and killed top leaders of the Comando Vermelho (or Red Command) drug cartel, which support the Communist criminal Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Observers take this to indicate the beginning of a federal military intervention into the corrupt electoral process. The drug gangs were the only ones to celebrate the alleged election victory by criminal Lula Oct. 30, firing automatic weapons in the air in the favelas.

“The heads of drug trafficking of Morro do Juramento and Juramentinho, identified as Rodrigo Barbosa Marinho, known as Rolinha or Titio Rolinha, and Hevelton Nascimento Júnior, the “Bad Boy”, respectively, were killed during a Military Police operation in Vicente de Carvalho on Thursday (1st). Three other suspects died in the action and one, who was also injured, is imprisoned in custody in the hospital”, O Dia reports.

The drug cartels are the armed wing of the Communists. Comando Vermelho controls parts of Rio de Janeiro and was formed 1979 as an alliance between cartels and Communists. When they are eliminated, the risk of a civil war will be significantly reduced.

President Bolsonaro is cracking down hard on the Brazilian drug gangs to stabilize Brazilian society. And he has announced he is ready to take command of the military to right the wrongs of the disputed election.

Now, everything must move quickly from here because time is running out.

The corrupt Superior Electoral Court moved up the date to certify the stolen elections from Dec. 19 to 2 p.m. on Monday, December 12. Observers believe the pro-Communist Court wants to move quickly to install their candidate Lula da Silva, possibly even moving up the certification of the steal to this week. The inauguration is scheduled for January 1, 2023.

This change of schedule placed extreme pressure on the Military High command to act before it’s too late. Speaking to Steve Bannon, Brazil observer Matt Tyrmand pointed out the pro-Bolsonaro Military would be in danger of being purged if the corrupt criminal Lula takes power. “It’s off to the Gulags then”, Tyrmand noted.

Bolsonaro and the military are leaving nothing to chance. The cunning of the enemy requires total commitment to the cause. Troops have now been deployed to the Venezuelan border to guard against a full-scale Communist invasion.

Speaking before the Brazilian Senate, retired Regional Election Magistrate Sebastião Coelho again called for the arrest of corrupt Chief Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has been carrying water for the Communist takeover.

“The Brazilian people are the victims of a coup by the Supreme Court”, Coelho said. “Therefore, the President must invoke Article 142 of the Constitution to enable the Armed Forces to act. This will be portrayed as a coup, but it is actually a counter-coup.”

Brazilian Indios are also protesting the fraud, since there were allegedly zero votes from the indigenous territories for Bolsonaro. “Everybody already knows the elections were stolen”, said Chief Roni before the Senate on 11/30. “What are we waiting for?” Brazilian Indios support Bolsonaro because racist, neo-colonial Western “Climate Activists” are trying to take away their livelihoods and make them live in poverty again.

How has Brazil arrived in this situation? It’s simple. The elite have been infiltrated by the globalist elite. The media has likewise been taken over by the hard left. The rights of the people have been stolen.

Don’t forget, world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern – all WEF-aligned Young Global Leaders – were quick to congratulate Lula before the counting had even stopped.

And if you thought the WEF team was premature in their congratulations, Team Biden actually bragged about rigging the Brazil election against President Bolsonaro before election day. The occult doctrine followed by these leaders is called “plain sight.” They just can’t help rubbing our noses in it.

In November, the journal Foreign Policy, one of these magazines where the international order hides their symbols and forecasts their plans, bragged that Biden was involved in Brazil’s presidential election.

“How Team Biden Tried to Coup-Proof Brazil’s Elections,” reads the headline. Biden personnel from the White House, Defense Department, State Department, and CIA all took part in threatening the Bolsonaro administration in rare, escalatory diplomatic meetings. Then, they took their false narratives to the corporate media.

To make matters worse, Biden’s top brass, including CIA Director William Burns, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, all took turns threatening Bolsonaro for months during the election.

They wanted to boost Lula da Silva by casting a shadow of election integrity concerns and threatening Brazil’s diplomatic status in the world.

One of the reasons we know the 2020 election was illegitimate is that Joe Biden’s results had no down ballot success, a statistical improbability because of what we know about political science, behavior psychology, and down ballot participation rates. In fact, not one House Republican incumbent lost. House Republicans actually gained 14 seats in 2020.

What just happened in Brazil is “mathematically impossible,” says international politico Matthew Tyrmand. That was the same conclusion I came to November 4, 2020 here in America. I’ve been involved in over 111 federal elections. There’s never been one like the American election in 2020 or the Brazilian election in 2022. Voters don’t vote in those patterns and data has never been tabulated in these patterns. Mass uniformity in ballot returns is statistically improbable (read: impossible).

Yet, it only occurs in elections where nationalist leaders (like both President Donald J. Trump and President Bolsonaro) were supposedly deposed? Come on, man!

Unlike in America, Brazil enshrines in its constitution a role for the military in elections. If there is suspicion around an election, the military has oversight responsibilities it can invoke.

This election in Brazil must be audited. Those in the international order are undermining democracies in the name of saving, protecting, or fortifying them. They are the totalitarian monsters they pretend to be concerned with. They produce death, inflation, an energy crisis, and we are mere steps away from a nuclear world war.

What is happening now in Brazil is important for the whole world. Patriots everywhere must stand up for sovereign states, governments ruled by citizens not bureaucrats, and fair elections.