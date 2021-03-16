Military Coup: Democrats March U.S. Troops Into Capitol to Intimidate Rep. Marjorie Greene

U.S. troops were marched to the Capitol office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green on Monday, led by Democrat Rep. Michael San Nicolas.

The stunt was done in response to Rep. Greene’s erroneous comments last month that the US territory of Guam is a foreign country.

Guam Rep. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas and members of the Guam National Guard visited the office of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after she falsely called the U.S. territory a foreign land. pic.twitter.com/vssnjCwUuG — The Hill (@thehill) March 15, 2021

The troops were greeted by one of Greene’s aides, who said the congresswoman was not at her office.

“Thank you guys so much for all that you do. We really appreciate it. Thank you guys for keeping us safe,” the aide said. The Democrats thought it would be good optics for the U.S. military to be seen marching into the congressional halls of a civilian representative. Let that sink in.

Nypost.com reports: Last month, Greene drew criticism when she erroneously asserted at the Conservative Political Action Conference that Guam is a foreign land.

“I’m a regular person. And I wanted to take my regular-person, normal, everyday American values, which is, we love our country. We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam, whatever, wherever,” she had said, according to Business Insider.