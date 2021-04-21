MILITARY ALERT: Strategic Command Warns Biden Must Prepare For Imminent ‘Nuclear War’

April 21, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Strategic Command warns Biden that nuclear war is imminent
LinkedInRedditTelegram

The US Strategic Command warned on Monday that the U.S. must start making preparations for an imminent nuclear war.

Conflicts would escalate “very rapidly,” according to a warning from the U.S. Strategic Command.

It came ahead of the agency speaking to Congress on Tuesday where they warned that the US is currently facing “two nuclear-capable, strategic peer adversaries at the same time” from Russia and China.

The government agency issues a posture statement annually in which they inform Congress on the state of Strategic Command and update on the upcoming year’s budget.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: It also provides information of likely conflict in the future and on its readiness for combat.

It revealed on Monday that it planned to tell Congress of the current threat of nuclear war.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)