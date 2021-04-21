MILITARY ALERT: Strategic Command Warns Biden Must Prepare For Imminent ‘Nuclear War’

The US Strategic Command warned on Monday that the U.S. must start making preparations for an imminent nuclear war.

Conflicts would escalate “very rapidly,” according to a warning from the U.S. Strategic Command.

It came ahead of the agency speaking to Congress on Tuesday where they warned that the US is currently facing “two nuclear-capable, strategic peer adversaries at the same time” from Russia and China.