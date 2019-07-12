Miley Cyrus Hates Being Called ‘Wife’; Says She’s Still Attracted to Girls

Pop star Miley Cyrus says she doesn’t like being called a “wife” and is still attracted to girls, despite being married to actor Liam Hemsworth.

In an interview with Vogue, Cyrus said, “Do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women.”

“I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word,” she added.

The singer also revealed that her parents don’t use the “husband” and “wife” labels.

“They were always partners. That’s why I like that word,” she said, “‘Husband and wife’ sounds like a cigarette commercial from the 50s to me”.

Summit.news reports: A couple of years ago, Cyrus attempted to re-brand herself by going back to a more wholesome image.

This seemingly failed and now she is back to dressing like a slut while posting borderline satanic images like this with the caption, “Virginity is a social construct”.

What a wholesome role model she is to her largely teenage fan base.