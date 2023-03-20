Mike Tyson: “Trump Belongs In the White House, Not the Jailhouse”

Former President Donald Trump should not be arrested because his political opponents “have an agenda,” according to boxing icon Mike Tyson, who says Trump belongs in the White House, not the jailhouse.

Tyson and Trump have long been friends, and the former Heavyweight Champion of the World endorsed the then-future president way back in the early days of the 2016 GOP primary back in the fall of 2015.

Tyson also said that while he does not usually like to speak publicly about politics, he has known Trump for decades and knows a different side of him than his public persona.

“I don’t know, I like to keep my opinions to myself because people get upset but I like him personally,” Tyson said. “I’ve known Trump for over 30 years. I don’t have the same perspective as everyone else. I have a human perspective.”

Donald Trump and Mike Tyson attend a March of Dimes dinner in November 1989 in New York City.

Tyson has spoken out in recent years saying he is a conservative and has become more conservative as he has gotten older. Last year, for instance, he told NewsMax’s Greta Van Susteren that being conservative is “common sense.” Tyson also mentioned to Breitbart News here that he recently appeared on InfoWars founder Alex Jones’s show.

When asked by Breitbart News what needs to be done to get America back on track, Tyson said, “We need to love each other.”