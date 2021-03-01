Mike Lindell: ‘Trump Will Be Your President Long Before 2024’ (VIDEO)

March 1, 2021 Niamh Harris
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says Trump will be president before 2024
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Sunday declared that Donald Trump will become President again before Joe Biden finishes his four-year term.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Lindell said:

“I have all the evidence of the machines. Look at it. We’re getting more everyday. It’s going to the Supreme Court. Donald Trump will be your president long before 2024.”

WATCH:

