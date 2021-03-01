Mike Lindell: ‘Trump Will Be Your President Long Before 2024’ (VIDEO)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Sunday declared that Donald Trump will become President again before Joe Biden finishes his four-year term.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Lindell said:

“I have all the evidence of the machines. Look at it. We’re getting more everyday. It’s going to the Supreme Court. Donald Trump will be your president long before 2024.”

WATCH: