Mike Lindell Launches ‘MyStore’ To Replace ‘Woke’ Amazon

Mike Lindell is fighting back against Big Tech censorship on behalf of the American people.
After being canceled by retailers, Lindell decided to start his own online store: MyStore.com.
Watch Mike talk about the alternative to Amazon on Steve Bannon’s Warroom:
Business Insider reported on what Mike said:
“For years entrepreneurs and inventors have come to me with products and ideas. They don’t know how to market them, and I haven’t had the time to show them,” Lindell said in a video on the site.
“I am going to put vetted products from great entrepreneurs on here, like you see a sampling of them here today, that are going to change this country,” he continued.
“We’re finally going to be able to see these products and be able to get these great entrepreneurs, their great ideas, out to you, the public.”
The site also proclaims that there are “hundreds” of products coming soon, and it includes a link to a form for people to submit applications for “products ready for market.”
