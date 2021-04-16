Mike Lindell Launches ‘MyStore’ To Replace ‘Woke’ Amazon

Mike Lindell is fighting back against Big Tech censorship on behalf of the American people.

After being canceled by retailers, Lindell decided to start his own online store: MyStore.com.

Watch Mike talk about the alternative to Amazon on Steve Bannon’s Warroom:

Mike Lindell states that he is creating MyStore as a competitor to Amazon. pic.twitter.com/2mWERqPnim — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 12, 2021

Business Insider reported on what Mike said: