Mike Cernovich: They’re Coming For Conservatives’ Kids Next

The expansion of left-wing authoritarianism across the USA will soon lead to the government taking kids away from loving, conservative families.

According to political commentator Mike Cernovich, the Biden administration are pushing for Covid vaccines for children, even though they are perfectly safe from the virus.

Thelibertydaily.com reports: They’ve promoted Critical Race Theory while banning the wrongthink taught to children by conservative parents. And as political commentator Mike Cernovich noted, things are likely going to get much worse in the near future. As he posted on Twitter:

Next will be taking away conservatives kids. “Psychologists” will treat dissent from state orthodoxy as a mental illness. That’s how the Soviets did it. “According to the science, you’re an unfit parent.” None of my predictions require imagination. Communists have same playbook.

Next will be taking away conservatives kids. “Psychologists” will treat dissent from state orthodoxy as a mental illness. That’s how the Soviets did it. “According to the science, you’re an unfit parent.” None of my predictions require imagination. Communists have same playbook. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 14, 2021

In the post-truth society the tyrants are building in America, conservative principles will become grounds for taking our children away from us. This isn’t new, as Cernovich noted. The Communists have done this for decades.