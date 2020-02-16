Mike Bloomberg Is Laying The Groundwork To Make Hillary Clinton His Running Mate

Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg wants Hillary Clinton as his running mate and is laying the groundwork to make it legally possible, sources close to his campaign told the Drudge Report.

A Bloomberg-Clinton alliance would be a formidable force to take on President Donald Trump in the race for the White House, the sources stated.

The Former New York City Mayor is also allegedly changing his New York residence to Colorado or Florida because the electoral college makes it problematic for the US president and vice-president to reside in the same state. Hillary Clinton is a New York resident.

Under the Twelfth Amendment to the US Constitution, it states that two people cannot both inhabit the same state as the elector.

Clinton recently admitted she felt “the urge” to take on Trump again.

The twice-failed presidential candidate told Variety magazine at the Sundance Film Festival that the 2016 election was an ‘odd outcome.’

Ramin Setoodeh asked Hillary:

“I know that you’re not running, but do you ever feel the urge that like, ‘I could beat him if I were’ or like ‘I wish…’”

EXCLUSIVE: BLOOMBERG CONSIDERS HILLARY RUNNING MATE



Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be a formidable force… https://t.co/XH3TJA9nas pic.twitter.com/wBwRh1hVJH — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) February 15, 2020

A recent series of media appearances by the former secretary of state sparked speculation that she is preparing to take on Trump for a second time in 2020 in what will be her third presidential run.

“My view is that, given the latest revelation, which is such a blatant effort to use his presidential position to advance his personal and political interests, there should be an impeachment inquiry opened,” Clinton told CBS.

“And I think, sadly, there are a number of grounds. But this one is incredibly troubling.”

“And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game … he knows he’s an illegitimate president.“

“I believe he understands that the many varying tactics they used — from voter suppression and voter purging to hacking to the false stories — he knows that there were just a bunch of different reasons why the election turned out like it did.”