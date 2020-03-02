Mike Bloomberg Attends Black Church in Alabama; Attendees Turn Their Backs on Him

A group of congregants in Alabama turned their backs on presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg as he addressed their church on Sunday.

Sunday was the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday March on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Democrat presidential hopefuls joined the thousands of activists to commemorate the historic 1965 event.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: When Bloomberg started his speech several attendees stood and turned their back on the former New York City mayor.

Bloomberg went to a church this morning in Alabama and people in attendance turned their backs to him as he spoke.



