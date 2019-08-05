Migrant Rapes Prison Priest In Prayer Room During Spiritual Guidance

A migrant serving time at Sweden’s high-security Hall Prison locked the door to the room serving as a space for prayer and spiritual guidance before brutally attacking and raping a female prison priest, according to Swedish reports.

The rape behind the walls at Hall Prison, located 5 kilometres southeast of Södertälje, happened in December last year but the trial was not held until June, Swedish news outlet Aftonbladet reports.

The female priest said that the prisoner first locked the door to the room where she was supposed to help him with spiritual guidance, before placing a chair under the door handle to ensure that nobody could enter. Then he attacked her.

Hall Prison is a prison facility 5 kilometres southeast of Södertälje, Sweden. The prison is one of the biggest in Sweden and is categorised as an A-prison.

Three years imprisonment plus deportation for 10 years

Now, the migrant’s prison sentence has been prolonged for three years. Afterwards, he is to be expelled from Sweden for ten years.

The priest, who stated that she was in “absolutely shock” could not scream and was too afraid to ring the security bell in the room. She did not report the horrific attack until two days later.

The man’s origin is not reported by Aftonbladet, but Swedish citizens cannot be deported from the country.