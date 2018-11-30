Migrant Mother: Soros-Funded Group Forced Me To Storm US Border

A mother from one of the migrant caravans claims she was “forced” to storm the border last week after a Soros-funded group pressured her to do so.

María Luisa Cáceres traveled from Honduras to the US-Mexico border with her 15-year-old son and arrived at the El Chaparral border area in Tijuana on November 25 to check the status of her asylum number. When she arrived, she was given the number 1537 and told she had to wait three weeks until she could apply.

The group in charge of the asylum numbers is Pueblo Sin Fronteras (“People Without Borders”), a Soros-funded group heavily involved in organizing the caravans of migrants and helping them to enter the United States. The caravans are also organized by the coalition CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project, which includes Catholic Legal Immigration Network, the American Immigration Council, the Refugee, and Immigration Center for Education and Legal Services and the American Immigration Lawyers Association. Most of these groups are directly funded by Goerge Soros’ Open Society Foundation, WND reports.

Theepochtimes.com reports: Cáceres said she didn’t plan to join the protest, “but as we are with the caravan, we are forced to.”

“The truth is that we were told that if we didn’t go to the caravan, then we were not with them, and you know, since we departed from Honduras, we came in a caravan,” she said.

Cáceres and her son got caught up in the melee, and she said her face was still feeling the effects of the tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol to repel the migrants tearing through the first layer of fence.

“What I did yesterday was very risky, I wish it won’t happen again,” she said, and blamed the large number of male migrants who rushed past Mexican riot police to storm the border. “There are people who only think about themselves, they don’t think about the mothers with kids, they think about nothing.”

‘A Political, Staged Play’

Caravan organizers are trying to weaken the Trump administration and the United States, according to Col. Fred Peterson, former chief public affairs officer of Joint Task Force North, the Defense Department’s counter-drug and anti-terrorist operation.

“This is a very well-funded operation,” he told The Epoch Times. “It’s not spontaneous at all.”

The migrants themselves are being exploited for political purposes, he said. “They’re just props in a political, staged play.”

He anticipated that the organizers would intentionally put the migrants in dangerous situations to create an incident that could be weaponized against the United States.

“I would expect them to stage an event where innocents are intentionally killed,” he said.

Kids on the Frontlines

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended Border Patrol’s use of tear gas during the rush to the border fence on Nov. 25, and accused caravan organizers of pushing women and children onto the front lines.

“It appears in some cases that the limited number of women and children in the caravan are being used by the organizers as ‘human shields’ when they confront law enforcement,” Nielsen wrote in a Facebook post on Nov. 26.

“They are being put at risk by the caravan organizers, as we saw at the Mexico–Guatemala border. This is putting vulnerable people in harm’s way.”

Nielsen said there are 8,500 caravan members in Tijuana and Mexicali, Mexico, and also reports of additional caravans on their way.