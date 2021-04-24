Migrant Children To Be Given Welcome Kits Including A Kamala Harris Kids Book

Migrant minors are to receive a copy of Vice President Kamala Harris children’s book in welcome kits at a new shelter in Long Beach, California, according to reports.

“Whenever there’s trouble, superheroes show up just in time” Harris tells kids in the book, shown sitting on a cot with more basic supplies at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center, according to a report in the New York Post

Breitbart reports: Though migrant minors will receive Harris’s book, Superheroes are Everywhere, Harris has no plans to visit the southern border, where minors are held before making their way to California.

Instead, Harris spent time at the Canaadian border, in New Hampshire, peddling President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package Friday.

“Welcome to the #WrongBorder, [Vice President Kamala Harris]!” the New Hampshire GOP tweeted. “As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for [Hassan].”

Welcome to the #WrongBorder, @VP @KamalaHarris! As you travel over 2,300 miles away from El Paso, our country would be better served with an official visit to our southern border, not a campaign trip for @Maggie_Hassan. #BidenBorderCrisis #NHPolitics https://t.co/ZzNOVHegCD — NHGOP (@NHGOP) April 23, 2021

“Vice President Kamala Harris would serve our nation better by tackling the crisis at our southern border instead of campaigning with Maggie Hassan near our northern border,” New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek said.

When she was asked Friday when she might visit the southern border, she ignored the question.