Migrant Advocate Cher Is Against The Idea Of Illegals Flooding LA

Cher appears to have had a dramatic change of heart regarding the immigration issue

The liberal singer is certainly not happy over Donald Trump’s proposal to funnel illegal migrants to her sanctuary city.

Her position is a 180 degree reversal from September 2017 when she offered to “take a dreamer” into her home and business.

Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER In2 Their Home & Protect Them‼️I’m Ready 2 Do This & 🙏🏻Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME‼️SANCTUARY — Cher (@cher) September 5, 2017

Her stance was rapidly reversed on the immigration matter following Trump’s threat to place those “dreamers” in her city.

You can’t have it both ways Cher

RT reports: Cher justified her protest against the move, which would seem to be perfectly in line with her migrant-welcoming past statements, by arguing that her home city of Los Angeles has not been able to cater to the needs of its permanent residents and therefore cannot shoulder any extra burden.

“I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+🇺🇸Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More,” she tweeted on Sunday, her style curiously similar to Trump’s own.

I Understand Helping struggling Immigrants,but MY CITY (Los Angeles) ISNT TAKING CARE OF ITS OWN.WHAT ABOUT THE 50,000+🇺🇸Citizens WHO LIVE ON THE STREETS.PPL WHO LIVE BELOW POVERTY LINE,& HUNGRY? If My State Can’t Take Care of Its Own(Many Are VETS)How Can it Take Care Of More — Cher (@cher) April 14, 2019

In her scorn for the proposal, Cher joins a chorus of Democratic lawmakers and progressive activists, like fellow Hollywood celebrity Alyssa Milano, who have already admonished Trump for what they see as an attempt at revenge on migrant-friendly cities, mostly governed by Democrats.

The liberal outrage, however, was met with derision from Trump supporters, who pointed out that having talked the talk, Democrats and their supporters should now walk the walk and welcome the masses of Central American migrants with open arms.

Cher’s tweet has likewise triggered a major backlash.

“Hello! Looks like you just woke up,” one wrote, and many jokingly welcomed her to the conservative side.

Hello! Looks like you just woke up. 👍🏻 — Carla Savona Willard⚜️ (@CarlaWillard) April 14, 2019

Your city is no different than any city in our country and that’s point. It all NEEDS to STOP NOW. There is no such thing as comprehensive immigration reform. I’ve been hearing that bs political speak for decades. Change the laws and loopholes and protect our country. — Rick Diaz (@DuvalDiazActual) April 14, 2019

“Wow, sounds like a great reason to build the wall and stop another million illegal aliens from coming to the USA this year!” another wrote.

Wow, sounds like a great reason to build the wall and stop another million illegal aliens from coming to the USA this year! — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 14, 2019

Many denounced her previous statements in support of illegal migration as virtue signaling.

“Oooooh, so now that it directly affects you, you change your mind? How selfishly convenient.”

Oooooh, so now that it directly affects you, you change your mind? How selfishly convenient. Do you ever like….I don’t know, realize your own elitist brand of hypocritical douchbaggery? Or do you guys just go around patting each other on the back and saying “Orange Man Bad?” — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) April 14, 2019

Cher struck a rather different tone less than two years ago when she literally invited illegal migrants coming to the US as minors to live at her place.

“Those Who Can Must Take a DREAMER IN2 Their Home & Protect Them!! I’m Ready 2 Do This & Others in MY BUSINESS WILL DO THE SAME!! SANCTUARY,” the singer and actress tweeted on September 5, 2017.