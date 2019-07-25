Midler: Trump Paid African-Americans to Attend His Rally

Hollywood actress Bette Midler has been accused of racism after claiming President Trump paid African-American supporters to attend his recent rally.
“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” the “Beaches” star tweeted to her 1.7 million followers on Wednesday.
Her tweet ignited an immediate backlash from the public, with many accusing the anti-Trump star of racism.
Midler, a vocal critic of the President, did not respond to the accusations of racism as she continued to tweet Wednesday about former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony in Congress that day.
