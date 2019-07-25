Midler: Trump Paid African-Americans to Attend His Rally

Hollywood actress Bette Midler has been accused of racism after claiming President Trump paid African-American supporters to attend his recent rally.

“Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” the “Beaches” star tweeted to her 1.7 million followers on Wednesday.

Her tweet ignited an immediate backlash from the public, with many accusing the anti-Trump star of racism.

Holy racist Tweet, Batman https://t.co/HWj10sL5aJ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 24, 2019

Racist Bette Midler says black people only support campaigns for cash? Disgraceful bigotry. https://t.co/O7tICOvzRZ — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 24, 2019

That’s a very racist thing to say. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) July 24, 2019

wow this is a disgusting comment on so many levels? "blackground?" Really? You are really sick, Bette. — derek schwartz (@derek_mafs) July 24, 2019

That's right, Bette. You reduce those black men to nothing but hollow but useful entities with no individual beliefs and opinions of their own! They deserve it! — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) July 24, 2019

Lady, get help. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 24, 2019

Midler, a vocal critic of the President, did not respond to the accusations of racism as she continued to tweet Wednesday about former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony in Congress that day.