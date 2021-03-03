Microsoft Creates COVID System to ‘Scan Children’ in Schools With Unique Barcode

Microsoft has unveiled a creepy new Covid system that scans school children with a unique barcode so they can attend class.

Children in the Los Angeles Unified School District in will have their own unique QR code, or “daily pass,” that will be scanned by the system.

Students without the barcode will be barred from going into school.

Kids will also be forced to social distance, wear masks, and receive regular temperature checks throughout the day.

In order for students to earn their safe-for-school Daily Pass, they must answer an online questionnaire and test negative for COVID-19 every single week.

NBC Los Angeles reported:

“Daily Pass generates a unique QR code for each student and staff member, and that code authorizes entry to a specific LAUSD location for that day only — as long as the individual receives a negative test result for COVID, shows no symptoms, and has a temperature under 100 degrees, the district said.”

“Upon the individual’s arrival to a campus, their QR code is scanned by a district school-site leader, who takes the individual’s temperature.”

A section on the Daily Pass portal also pressures students and staffers to get vaccinated:

“Anonymous data from Daily Pass will be used by the Los Angeles Unified’s research and health care collaborators — Stanford University, UCLA, The Johns Hopkins University, Anthem Blue Cross, Healthnet, and Cedars Sinai — to provide insights for strategies to create the safest possible school environment,” the report continues.

Reclaimthenet.org reports: Not only does the system force students in the Los Angeles Unified School District to use this COVID-19 Daily Pass system to gain access to schools but anonymous data from the app will also be used by several Los Angeles Unified research and health care collaborators (Anthem Blue Cross, Cedars Sinai, Healthnet, Stanford University, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), The Johns Hopkins University) to “provide insights for strategies to create the safest possible school environment.”

The explainer video promoting the app positions it as a solution for kids who are scared of getting sick and opens with a fearful cartoon kid character, Racquel Ramirez, telling her mom: “Mom, I’m scared about going back to school. I don’t wanna get sick and I don’t wanna get you and Dad sick.”

California is a dystopian nightmare. pic.twitter.com/5nWEarQNoa — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) March 1, 2021

The COVID-19 Daily Pass is then introduced as a solution for “safely going back to school” and Ramirez is shown happily scanning her QR code entrance ticket to gain entry to the school.

The conclusion of the explainer video shows Ramirez finishing her first day back at school with the COVID-19 Daily Pass and telling her Dad: “Dad, I have to admit, I was scared at first but then I felt so safe. It was so good to be back. Thanks for keeping me safe. I love you so much.”

The scene plays out with Ramirez’s QR code entrance ticket visible at all times and finishes by zooming in on this QR code.

The introduction of this COVID-19 “Daily Pass” app follows similar coronavirus passport systems being introduced around the world where citizens are blocked from entering certain premises or accessing certain services unless they have their digital pass.