Michigan Officials Demand To Rescind Votes To Certify Election, Claim Families Were Threatened

The two Republican members of the board of canvassers in Wayne County, Michigan are now demanding to ‘rescind’ their votes certifying the results of the November 3 election.

Monica Palmer and William Hartmann of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, who initially refused to certify the presidential election results, performed a dramatic back-flip after they were roundly attacked during a three-hour public meeting.

Palmer and Hartmann angered Democrats when they declared they would not sign off on their district’s ballot count, which had Joe Biden ahead by 148,000 votes, due to various discrepancies they believed should be audited.

According to Palmer’s affidavit, the attacks lasted several hours and included accusations of racism and threats against “me and members of my family.”

BREAKING: Wayne County officials rescind votes to certify election, confirm their families were threatened https://t.co/THmKfva9vY — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2020

DailyMail report: Amidst the intense backlash, Palmer and Hartmann did an about-face and voted to certify on Tuesday.

Late Wednesday, Palmer and Hartmann sought to reverse themselves yet again, filing affidavits indicating they wished to rescind their votes in favor of certification.

The two Republicans agreed to certify as part of a compromise in which the secretary of state, Democrat Jocelyn Benson, agreed to conduct an audit of the county’s votes to clear up minor clerical errors.

But by Wednesday the two said it was clear that no such audit is being planned.

‘As a result of theses fact, I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections,‘ the signed affidavit, which was reported by USA TODAY, read.

‘I fully believe the Wayne County vote should not be certified.‘

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump and other Republicans were overjoyed at news Hartmann and Palmer had initially refused to sign off on the election results.

Many believed the act would embolden other conservative officials in key states to take similar action, potentially delaying or preventing Biden from becoming President.

‘Wow! Michigan just refused to certify the election results! Having courage is a beautiful thing. The USA stands proud!’ Trump gleefully tweeted shortly after 9 pm Eastern.

But just minutes after that tweet, Hartmann and Palmer spectacularly flip-flopped and agreed to certify the election results.

According to The Detroit Free Press, their certification is contingent on having ‘the Michigan Democratic Secretary of State conduct an independent comprehensive audit of all of the jurisdictions in the county that recorded unexplained discrepancies between the number of absentee ballots recorded as cast and the number of absentee ballots counted.’

The Democrat members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers have agreed to that action.