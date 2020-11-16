Michigan House Member Calls to IMPEACH Tyrannical Gov. Whitmer

Rep. Maddock is finally making a stand against Whitmer, who has repeatedly defied court orders limiting her unconstitutional COVID shutdown powers.
Amid rumors that another Whitmer shutdown is looming and following a bizarre press conference where Whitmer scolded the public, ordering them not to hug on Thanksgiving, Maddock decided enough was enough.
Maddock told the GWP: “Something had to be done. She’s ruining this great state. Small businesses and most dine-in restaurants will be dead by the end of the year. She’s caused the deaths of many vulnerable elderly people who died alone, scared, and pointlessly. This was long overdue.”
