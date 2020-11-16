Michigan House Member Calls to IMPEACH Tyrannical Gov. Whitmer

Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock has vowed to start impeachment proceedings against tyrannical Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Rep. Maddock is finally making a stand against Whitmer, who has repeatedly defied court orders limiting her unconstitutional COVID shutdown powers.

Amid rumors that another Whitmer shutdown is looming and following a bizarre press conference where Whitmer scolded the public, ordering them not to hug on Thanksgiving, Maddock decided enough was enough.

Maddock told the GWP: “Something had to be done. She’s ruining this great state. Small businesses and most dine-in restaurants will be dead by the end of the year. She’s caused the deaths of many vulnerable elderly people who died alone, scared, and pointlessly. This was long overdue.”