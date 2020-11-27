Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Nominated For TIME’s Person Of The Year

No this is not satire…..Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been nominated for TIME magazine’s Person of the Year title.

The news has utterly dismayed critics of her record of governance.

RT reports: On the nominee list, published on Wednesday, Whitmer is featured alongside some fellow Democrats, like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Republicans, including President Donald Trump.

Besides politicians, the nominees include singer Billie Eilish, rapper and ex-presidential hopeful Kanye West, Pope Francis and Prince Harry of the British royal family.

While readers do get to vote on who they think should win the title, it’s the magazine’s editors who will make the final decision and announce it, on December 10.

Whitmer’s appearance on the list of nominees considered for the title has rubbed quite a few critics the wrong way and they were not shy about taking to social media to list the governor’s perceived misdeeds.

Many were instantly reminded of Michigan’s perhaps most infamous and ongoing crisis: the lead-poisoning of water in the city of Flint, which began in 2014.

While Whitmer entered office last year on promises to address the serious health issue, some on Twitter were eager to point out that “Flint still doesn’t have clean water.”

“This is failing upward on steroids,” tweeted journalist Jordan Chariton.

Flint still doesn't have clean water. https://t.co/qR4owXsScb — Dustin Stella 🌹 (@DustinStella) November 26, 2020

This is failing upward on steroids — Jordan (@JordanChariton) November 26, 2020

Others complained about Whitmer’s efforts to combat the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic – some saying she essentially had blood on her hands, while others felt her orders were authoritarian.