A Michigan GOP chairwoman has claimed that a software glitch tallied thousands of Republican votes as Democrat
ballots that were meant for Republican candidates were wrongly counted for Democrats in at least one Michigan county, according to Michigan Republican Party chairwoman Laura Cox.
She said that 47 other counties used the same software that experienced this “gllitch.” adding “these counties that used this software need to closely examine their result for familiar discrepancies”
Breitbart reports: Cox revealed the stunning error that occurred in Michigan’s Antrim County, which saw thousands of ballots going to Democrats instead of Republicans.
“If all this wasn’t enough, in Antrim County, ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans, causing a 6,000 vote swing against our candidates,” she said during a Friday press conference alongside Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. Local election officials “identified” and “reviewed” the issue on Wednesday.
“The county clerk came forward and said tabulating software glitched and caused a miscalculation of the votes. Since then, we have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software in the same capacity,” she continued.
As a result, Antrim County had to hand count all of its ballots. Cox is now calling on the dozens of counties that used the same software to “closely examine their results for similar discrepancies.”
“The people of Michigan deserve a transparent and open process,” she said:
The Associated Press has called battleground Michigan for the former vice president, who leads Trump by an estimated 146,123 votes. Hypothetically, a similar “glitch” of 6,000 ballots in each of those 47 counties would call 282,000 ballots into question, well above Biden’s current margin of victory.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Michigan GOP Reports ‘Glitch’ In System That Gave Thousands Of Trump Votes To Biden - November 7, 2020
- Leftists & Never Trumpers Start Creating Lists of Trump Supporters - November 7, 2020
- US Supreme Court Justice Orders Pennsylvania To Segregate Ballots Recieved After Election Day - November 7, 2020