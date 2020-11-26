Michigan County Board Support Impeaching Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

The chances of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being impeached for abusing her COVID-19 powers increased this week.

The Kalkaska County board of commissioners has approved a resolution urging the impeachment of Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Last week, three Republican members of Michigan’s House of Representatives called for the impeachment of Whitmer over allegations of “corrupt conduct.”

Despite the resolution being condemned by Michigan Speaker of the House Rep. Lee Chatfield, the Kalkaska County Board of Commissioners voted four to two in favor of impeaching the Trump-hating Governor.

Whitmer has faced fierce criticism over her draconian restrictions on small businesses during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Representatives Beau LaFave, Matt Maddock, and Daire Rendon declared that Whitmer was guilty of “corrupt conduct in office and crimes and misdemeanors.”

Rep. Beau LaFave said on Twitter last week:

“Today I introduced Articles of Impeachment against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.”

“The four articles of impeachment against Gov. Whitmer include failing to respect the separation of powers by exercising power granted to the legislative branch, violating the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issuing executive orders against the interests of the people and state, and using state resources to reward political allies.”

WATCH:

Today I introduced Articles of Impeachment against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.



The four articles of impeachment against Gov. Whitmer include failing to respect the separation of powers by exercising power granted to the legislative branch, violating the constitutional pic.twitter.com/tCr2KUZb3E — Beau M. LaFave (@BeauMattLaFave) November 18, 2020

Chatfield and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said they were frustrated that the governor had ordered the partial shutdown on her own but said they were eager to work in a “bipartisan way.”

“As always, we stand ready to act in a bipartisan way when the governor decides it is worth her time,” Chatfield reportedly said in a Sunday statement.