Michigan AG Lashes Out At President Trump, Confirms He’s ‘No Longer Welcome In Michigan’

President Donald Trump is a “petulant child who refuses to follow the rules” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) who lashed out at the president for not wearing a face mask at times during his Thursday visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

During a CNN interview, Nessel was asked “Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan?” and she replied “I will say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that’s right. That’s exactly right.“

@realDonaldTrump's actions in Michigan today were extremely disappointing, and yet totally predictable. Even though you have a president who doesn't care about you, you have a governor and attorney general who do. Watch my response on @CNN below. ⬇️pic.twitter.com/OQfJSc5S7T — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 21, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: