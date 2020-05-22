Michigan AG Lashes Out At President Trump, Confirms He’s ‘No Longer Welcome In Michigan’

May 22, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0
President Donald Trump is a "petulant child who refuses to follow the rules" according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) who lashed out at the president for not wearing a face mask at times during his Thursday visit to a Ford manufacturing plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

During a CNN interview, Nessel was asked “Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan?” and she replied “I will say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that’s right. That’s exactly right.

A partial transcript is as follows:

WOLF BLITZER: This morning, right here on CNN, you said that if President Trump doesn’t wear a mask, he’ll be asked not to return to any unclosed facilities in your state. Is the president no longer welcome in Michigan?

DANA NESSEL: I will say speaking on behalf of my department and my office, that’s right. That’s exactly right. Today’s events were extremely disappointing, and yet totally predictable. I will say that, understanding of course that his own doctor, Dr. Fauci, recommends the wearing of masks in public and closed spaces. The CDC makes that recommendation and in Michigan, that is the law, and a court just upheld that hours ago. And even in Ford, it’s there own policy. The president is like a petulant child, who refuses to follow the rule, and I have to say, this is no joke.

