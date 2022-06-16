Michigan AG Demands ‘A Drag Queen For Every School’, Says ‘They Make Everything Better’

“Drag queens make everything better” according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel who insisted that there should be “a drag queen for every school” while speaking at a civil rights conference on Wednesday.

Nessel’s disturbing remarks came one day after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she is introducing a bill to make it illegal for adults to bring children to drag events and strip clubs.

The Michigan AG made the comments while speaking at a civil rights conference in Lansing, according to Craig Mauger of The Detroit News.

Mauger tweeted, “‘Drag queens make everything better. Drag queens are fun,’ Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says at a civil rights conference in Lansing while speaking out against what she describes as efforts to divide people. ‘A drag queen for every school,’ she adds.”

She acknowledged the "drag queen for every school" line had not been poll tested. — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) June 15, 2022

Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Nixon responded to Nessel’s remarks, saying “Attorney General Dana Nessel ‘proudly’ announced she is coming for our kids. When I am governor, schools will answer to local parents, not progressive activists, drag queens, and trans-supremacists. The days of radical activist politicians sexualizing our kids are over.”

GWP report: In May, Drag Story Hour NYC, previously known as Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, earned $46,000 from city contracts for appearances at venues where children are the prime audience and has received a total of $207,000 in taxpayer cash since 2018.

New York Post reports.

“The tally includes $50,000 from New York State through its Council on the Arts, along with $157,000 from the city’s Departments of Education, Cultural Affairs, Youth and Community Development, and even the Department of Transportation. Most of the money was allocated by city council members from their discretionary budgets, who set aside $80,000 for the group in the current fiscal year — more than tripling the $25,000 earmarked in 2020.”

Pride Month this year has been jam packed with drag events being marketed towards children across the country in 2022.

On Tuesday, Greene announced her intention to stop it on Twitter.

“I’m introducing a bill to make it illegal for children to be exposed to Drag Queen performances,” the representative wrote.

Earlier in the day, Greene had quote tweeted a video from Libs of TikTok that said “a bakery in NJ hosted a ‘family-friendly’ drag show for all ages. Children hand money to the drag queen who also gets cash stuffed into his bra including from someone who appears to be a minor.” The tweet included a video of the performance and children attendance.

In her response, Greene wrote, “This needs to be illegal. What’s the difference in children stuffing cash in a drag queen bra and a strippers bra? Nothing. It’s wrong and it’s indoctrination.”

Greene has been outspoken about children being exposed to drag shows for some time.

On June 6, Greene had tweeted that “it should be illegal to take children into Drag Queen shows and strip clubs.”

“And there should be no federal funding for any school that intentionally confuses children about gender/sexuality,” Greene added. “Any teacher or school employee caught doing so should be fired and lose all benefits.”

The following day, Greene added, “I could care less what 2 consenting adults do sexually, nor do I judge, but when it comes to adults training children sexually, both mentally & physically, I do care. And so do MOST people. We must protect children from child grooming predators & abusers in every way possible.”