Michelle Williams Credits Her Abortion for Golden Globe Win

Hollywood actress Michelle Williams says her Golden Globe win on Sunday night was made possible thanks to an abortion she had years ago.

The Best Actress in a Limited Series winner for “Fosse/Verdon” told her Trump-hating peers to “thank God” for living in a society where a woman can legally kill her unborn child.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose, to choose when to have my children and with whom — when I felt supported and able to balance our lives,” Williams said.

“As women and as girls, things can happen to our bodies that are not our choice,” she continued. “I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.”

“So, women, 18 to 118, when it is time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest. It’s what men have been doing for years,” Williams said.

Washingtontimes.com reports: The Hollywood crowd burst into applause; NBC cameras panned to many celebrities with tears in their eyes.

“Don’t forget: we [women] are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us,” she concluded.