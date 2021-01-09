Michelle Obama Wants Blood: ‘Completely Ban Trump EVERYWHERE’

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is calling on Big Tech companies to completely erase the memory of President Trump from their platforms.

The calls from Obama come as the president’s opponents push for Trump to be memory-holed on the Internet in order to ‘cleanse‘ the pro-Trump movement in America.

Despite the rampant censorship and mass purging of Trump and his supporters online, the former first lady slammed social media companies for “enabling” President Trump’s “monstrous behavior.”

“I hurt for our country,” Obama wrote in a statement.

“And I wish I had all the solutions to make things better.”

“I wish I had the confidence that people who know better will act like it for more than a news cycle or two,” Obama added.

“All I know is that now is a time for true patriotism.“

“Now is the time for those who voted for this president to see the reality of what they’ve supported-and publicly and forcefully rebuke him and the actions of that mob.”

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior — and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms and putting in place policies to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection.”

Theblaze.com reports: Obama was referring to actions already taken by some social media companies to limit the president’s ability to post his claims about the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that they were suspending the president from his account for 12 hours over several tweets about the election. Soon after, Facebook followed suit and suspended Trump from his account for 24 hours. YouTube also took down a video the president posted where he told protesters and rioters to go home, but added his claims about the election.

Twitter said they would consider a permanent ban of the president and on Thursday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the president would be locked out of his Facebook and Instagram accounts for at least the duration of the transition period.

Obama also described her reaction to the rioting at the U.S. Capitol in her statement.

“Like all of you, I watched as a gang — organized, violent, and mad they’d lost an election — laid siege to the United States Capitol. They set up gallows. They proudly waved the traitorous flag of the Confederacy through the halls. They desecrated the center of American government,” she wrote.

“The day was a fulfillment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can’t handle the truth of his own failures. And the wreckage lays at the feet of a party and media apparatus that gleefully cheered him on, knowing full well the possibility of consequences like these,” Obama added.

On Thursday, President Trump condemned the rioting in a statement from White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to the media.