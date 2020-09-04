Michelle Obama Teams Up With Ann Romney and Hollywood Liberals To Get Out The Vote

Mitt Romney’s wife Ann is teaming up with Michelle Obama and Hollywood liberals this fall in a “comedy special” to get out the vote.

The list of Hollywood liberals touted to be appearing is endless: Cristela Alonzo, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.

Despite the line-up featuring Obama, countless Hollywood liberals and the wife of RINO Mitt Romney, the mainstream media is pushing this as a “non-partisan” event. Yeah, right.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, has received thousands of dollars in payments from Soros Fund Management, a left-wing influence operation funded by notorious globalist billionaire George Soros, according to publicly declared donations.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported:

Ann Romney will team up with Michelle Obama on prime-time television to encourage people to vote this fall.

The former first lady and Romney — whose husband, Sen. Mitt Romney, lost the 2012 race to former President Barack Obama — are both scheduled to appear on “VOMO: Vote Or Miss Out,” an hourlong “non-partisan comedy event” that, according to ABC, will “encourage electoral participation in the 2020 election” when it airs on Sept. 14.

Michelle Obama’s nonprofit When We All Vote is working with ATTN: and Sara + Tom, the production company founded by Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner, on the special.

“We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” Werner said. “This nonpartisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”

Kevin Hart will host, and the list of stars scheduled to appear includes Cristela Alonzo, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, 2 Chainz & Lil Baby and “surprise guests.”

RELATED: RINO Mitt Romney Caught Taking Payments From Soros Fund Management