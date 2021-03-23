Michelle Obama on Lockdowns: “I’m Getting Sick & Tired of Barack”

Former First Lady Michelle Obama admitted on Monday that she’s sick and tired of being around her husband during lockdown.

In an astonishing admission on NBC’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Michelle revealed that Barack Obama is driving her up the wall.

Clarkson asked Obama:

“When I went to the White House, I asked Dr. Biden what is the first thing she would do post-pandemic. So we know you are knitting now. She said, ‘get a martini and fries.’ So what are you going to do after knitting?”

Obama responded, “I need to just remind Jill that they actually do have plenty of fries and martinis at the White House. You don’t need to wait. They got it all there. But I think maybe what she meant is that she wanted to have fries and a martini with some makeup on out in a restaurant somewhere. I’m in that same place, too.”

She continued:

“The first thing I want to do is get back out in the world. I want to go to a concert. I want to go to Broadway. I want to see a play. I want to be with people. I want to sit in a movie theater. I’m tired of my husband. I have heard everything he has to say, and it’s really fascinating. It really is. But I just need some other energy.”

