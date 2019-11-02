Michelle Obama: ‘Many’ People Worldwide Feel Barack Is ‘Their President’

Michelle Obama has boasted that her husband, former President Barack Obama, could have build his presidential library anywhere in the world because lots of people feel he is “their president.”

Obama, speaking at the Obama Foundation Summit at the Illinois Institute of Technology, explained that Chicago’s Jackson Park was selected for the library because it was conveniently located to the couple’s former home.

“There’s power in the selection of Jackson Park,” the former FLOTUS said. “Barack and I don’t do things incidentally. There’s a strategy.”

Obama then arrogantly boasted that the library could have even been built outside of the United States.

“Barack’s presidential library could have been anywhere in the world, because there are so many people who feel like he is their president,” she beamed.

“New York wanted it. Hawaii wants it. Because it’s also an economic engine,” she added.

Breitbart.com reports: Michelle Obama appeared at the fireside chat with her brother, Craig Robinson, and interviewed by The Warmth of Other Suns author Isabel Wilkerson.

In June, a federal judge ruled plans to build the $500 million presidential center on Chicago’s lakefront could move forward, dismissing advocacy group Protect Our Parks’s lawsuit objecting to the use of public park land.