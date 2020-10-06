Michelle Obama: It’s Racist to Say Black Lives Matter Riots Are Violent

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has declared that Black Lives Matter riots have been peaceful so far, and claims anyone who calls them violent is ‘racist’

No, this is NOT satire.

In the video (posted below) Michelle says:

“Whipping violence and intimidation? And they’re pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity. It’s true! Research backs it up only a tiny fraction of demonstrations that had any violence at all. So what the president is doing is once again patently false. It’s morally wrong and, yes, it is racist! But that doesn’t mean it won’t work… When people hear these lies and crazy conspiracies repeated over and over and over again they don’t know what to think… And one thing this president is really, really good at is spreading confusion and lies to win.”

WATCH: