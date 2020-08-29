Michelle Obama Hails ‘Swift & Powerful’ Protests, Remains Silent On Riots

Michelle Obama said she was “devastated” over this week’s shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin,

However, while she urged the use of ‘bullhorns’ and votes to spur change, the former first lady remained silent on the the violent protests that have torn Kenosha apart and left parts of the city in ruins.

Obama’s remarks also came on the heels of controversy that arose last week, when she said in her DNC speech “if we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it.” The statement was interpreted by some to suggest that the riots and unrest would continue if Americans didn’t vote for the Democrats.

RT reports: Obama lamented on Friday on Twitter that American children are seeing systemic racism every day. “Sometimes they see it on the news, sometimes they see it from the White House Rose Garden, and sometimes they see it from the back seat of a car,” she said, apparently alluding to Jacob Blake, black man who was shot seven times in the back by Kenosha police last Sunday as his children looked on from his car.

I’m just devastated by the shootings in Kenosha. And I can’t stop thinking about what our kids are seeing every day—and our obligations to them going forward.



To find out how you can take action, check out the @ObamaFoundation's resources at https://t.co/gyOVs4Nxyb. pic.twitter.com/0CWfNj2ncL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 28, 2020

She went on to talk about her being “exhausted and frustrated,” but seeing “glimmers of something different” when she looks at the “swift and powerful protests that have risen up around the country.” The protests are “opening eyes, rattling consciences and reminding people of all backgrounds that this problem” won’t be solved unless “we all make a change.”

She urged Democratic Party supporters to continue taking to the streets as well as showing up for the November elections.

“I want to encourage you all to keep using your bullhorns and your ballots to reform policies in our cities and our neighborhoods“

Obama’s message elicited praise and gratitude from her supporters, including one who said: “Your words always lower my blood pressure and your face invigorates me.”

We all are in high alert and fear. I don’t like it. We need doses of hope so frequently dnd constantly it’s ridiculous so thanks for your posts. Your words always lower my blood pressure and your face invigorates me. Love you MiMi❤️❤️❤️ 💋💋💋hehehe — Purity Reigns (@DJSybilScribble) August 28, 2020

However, her failure to mention that initially peaceful protests have descended into chaos, rioting and looting, prompted even some of the Democratic Party supporters to call on her to address the issue.

“Please ask for peaceful demonstrations,” one Twitter user said. “Breaking, burning, destruction and loathing is not helping their cause and making it hard to support.”