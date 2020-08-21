Michelle Obama Fact-Checked by Associated Press Over Misleading Kids & ‘Cages’ Remark

In her speech to the Democratic National Convention on Monday, former first lady Michelle Obama tore into President Trump for taking migrant children from their families and throwing them in ‘cages’.

After slamming Trump, The Associated Press fact-checked Obama’s Convention speech noting that she failed to mention that these ‘cages’ were constructed and used in her husband’s administration, for the very same purpose of holding migrant kids.

According to Fox News: “Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages, picking up on a frequent and distorted point made widely by Democrats,” the AP reported.

“She’s right that Trump’s now-suspended policy at the U.S.-Mexico border separated thousands of children from their families in ways that had not been done before,” the AP fact check continued. “But what she did not say is that the very same ‘cages’ were built and used in her husband’s administration, for the same purpose of holding migrant kids temporarily.”

The former first lady said Americans “watch in horror as children are torn from their families and thrown into cages.”

The AP noted that the “reference to cages is misleading and a matter that Democrats have persistently distorted” and Obama’s speech included the same misleading talking points.

“Trump used facilities that were built during the Obama-Biden administration to house children at the border. They are chain-link enclosures inside border facilities where migrants were temporarily housed, separated by sex and age,” AP fact-checkers wrote.

The AP then noted that photos famously circulated by Democrats “at the height of the controversy over Trump’s zero-tolerance policy at the border” were famously taken “in 2014 and depicted some of the thousands of unaccompanied children held by President Barack Obama.”