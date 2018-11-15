Michelle Obama Complains About Having to Pay for Groceries While Living Rent-Free at the White House

Former First Lady Michelle Obama complained about having to pay for groceries while she lived rent-free with complimentary butlers and dozens of personal staff at the White House during a conversation about her new book with Oprah Winfrey in Chicago on Tuesday.

Oprah and Obama discussed life in the White House when Oprah asked Michelle Obama if she could ask the White House butlers for a refreshment at any time of day if she would like.

“You know, you can but then you realize, [and] I write about this, that you pay for it,” Obama said.

Obama then explained that she had to ask former President Barack Obama to stop saying he wanted certain foods because they would end up having to pay the bills for it.

“When people say, “the taxpayers are paying for that,” and the truth is yes, you don’t pay rent, and you don’t pay for staff. But everything, every dish, they would count the number of peanuts that you eat and charge it back,” Obama explained.

“This is not a complaint, it’s just something that people don’t understand,” Obama said, before continuing to complain about having to pay for the food that friends and family eat when they visited the White House.

Michelle Obama is the second prominent Democrat in the past week to complain publicly about paying her own way in Washington, D.C.

Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Socialist darling from New York City, went public with complaints that she cannot afford to rent an apartment in D.C.

Well, now Ocasio-Cortez, who wore $3,500 suits and eye-wateringly expensive designer shoes on the campaign trail, has nothing to worry about. The young socialist has found somebody else to pay her way for her.

Celebrity chef José Andrés has offered to let her stay Ocasio-Cortez stay with his family for as long as need be. Andres, a high-profile Democrat donor, owns restaurants in Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; South Beach, Florida; Frisco, Texas; and Dorado, Puerto Rico.