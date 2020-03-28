Michael Rapaport: Use ‘Little F**king Barron’ Trump As Covid-19 Human Guinea Pig

Hollywood actor Michael Rapaport melted down in another profanity-laced rant on social media Wednesday evening, demanding President Donald Trump use his children, including 14-year-old son Barron, as trial subjects regarding the coronavirus quarantine period.

Rapaport began his video message with an extremely foul-mouthed and angry attack on Trump after the president suggested that the mainstream media want to keep the country shut down for as long as possible, in order to wreak maximum damage on the economy and hurt his re-election prospects.

Rapaport, the star of 1998’s The Naked Man, delivered a furious rant against Trump, his family, and his administration:

Fucking pig — the real people want to get back to work ASAP? You never worked a day in your life. You’re worried about the next four years? You need to be worried about the next four days, motherfucker. You need to be worried about the next four weeks — the next four months, you motherfucker. You are the worst possible motherfucker in power we could have, making decisions right now.

Rapaport then demanded that Trump force his children out of isolation before the rest of the nation, so they can risk getting the virus themselves:

Why don’t you send your fucking son, dick stain Donald Trump Jr., big-toothed Eric Trump, little fucking Barron, fucking Ivanka, junkyard Jared… let them go out there and test the fucking waters. Let them see if shit is sweet. Let them take the cars, the trains, the buses, the Amtrak, let them play in the park. And if everything’s good after five days of them playing in the streets, we’ll all go back to [work].

Rapaport concluded by warning of the “shame” Americans should feel if they re-elect Trump in November:

You want to make the American people guinea pigs, so you can get re-elected? You fucking clown. And people if you fall for this shit, shame on you… This guy doesn’t give a fuck about anyone but himself.

Earlier this week, Rapaport described First Lady Melania Trump as a “dumb animal” after she urged people to follow government instructions regarding handwashing, social distancing and self-isolation.