Michael Moore Says “My Thoughts & Prayers Are with COVID-19”

Some celebrities have been gloating and making fun out of President Trump since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Others have been passing on thier good thoughts, prayers and wishing the president a speedy recovery….apart, that is from film maker Michael Moore who would rather send his good wishes to the virus.

Moore said his “thoughts and prayers” were “with Covid-19” instead of with the president.Moore tweeted: “That poor virus got sucked into his body and is now trapped there. How can it escape? He wants to use it as a prop. ‘See this China Flu? I BEAT IT! Just like I’ll beat Biden! They’re both a hoax!’ My thoughts and prayers, too, are with Covid-19”

That poor virus got sucked into his body and is now trapped there. How can it escape? He wants to use it as a prop. “See this China Flu? I BEAT IT! Just like I’ll beat Biden! They’re both a hoax!” My thoughts and prayers, too, are with Covid-19. https://t.co/ANQWaNV7mR — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 2, 2020

CNS news reports: Moore then speculated that the White House is “lying” about the president’s symptoms being mild, noting that Trump did not send out “a single tweet” even though the president tweeted at the filmmaker hours before finding out he had the coronavirus.



“The lying continues. They claim Trump has only “mild symptoms.” So why hasn’t he sent out a single tweet? Trump tweeted at me (an RT) yesterday, hours before he tweeted he had Covid. Something has to be very, very wrong for there to be no tweets for 15 hours – a record,” Moore tweeted.