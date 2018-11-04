Michael Moore Says Pope Francs Told Him Capitalism In A Sin

Rush Limbaugh has been proven right again. In November 2013, Limbaugh blasted Pope Francis for his anti-capitalist economic statements.

Rush admitted he was “befuddled” by the “unfettered capitalism” remarks uttered by the Pope.

“If it weren’t for capitalism I don’t know where the Catholic Church would be?” The Pope has gone beyond Catholicism here… This is just pure Marxism coming out of the mouth of the Pope.”

Well, it turns out he was spot on.

Two weeks ago, far-left Hollywood activist Michael Moore had a private audience with POTUS.

Moore says that Pope Francis told him that capitalism was a sin.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: If true, this is quite a switch from Pope John Paul II who spoke out against Communism and understood Capitalism is the most potent antidote to poverty.

The Daily Mail reported:

Pope Francis apparently told US filmmaker Michael Moore that capitalism is a sin and that the ‘poor must always come first’ when they met recently in the Vatican City.

Michael Moore, 64, told Late Night with Seth Meyers that he met the Pope two weeks ago and he made the comments when Moore asked him about income inequality.

‘I went to the weekly audience, and then he asked to speak to me privately. It was an amazing moment, and I asked him if I could ask him a question,’ Moore said.

‘And he said, “Yes,”‘ Moore said, recounting his visit with the pope last month.

‘And I said, “Do you believe that an economic system that benefits the few, the wealthy at the expense of the many is a sin?”

‘He said to me, “Si” in Italian. And I said, “So you believe capitalism, the capitalism we have now is a sin?” He goes, “Yes, it is.” He said, “The poor must always come first.”‘

The Bowling for Columbine documentary maker described Pope Francis as a humorous figure and claimed that the Argentinian-born Pontiff asked if Moore would pray for him.

Trying hard to side which is more likely: Michael Moore is lying, or Pope Francis is Crazy. Capitalism is the most potent antidote to poverty known to mankind. Every other economic system currently practiced results in less prosperity and more deaths. https://t.co/gguDuC6UEv — Thomas Peters (@AmericanPapist) November 3, 2018