Michael Moore Hits Panic Button: Dems Need Michelle Obama To ‘Crush Trump’

Liberals and leftwing media across the country are roundly dismayed with the uninspiring performances of the Democratic nominee candidates in the recent round of debates, and one prominent leftist has already hit the panic button.

Left-wing activist and documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has urged former First Lady Michelle Obama to run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, claiming that the Democrats will lose if they pick a “moderate” candidate.

Describing the former First Lady as a “street fighter” who could “crush” President Donald Trump, Moore said in a post-Democratic debate interview on MSNBC on Wednesday, “The worst thing to do is to moderate, to go to the center, and to think that’s how we’re going to win. This is how we’re going to lose.”

“Let’s get out the Democratic base of young people, women, and people of color.”

“And it will happen again if we don’t run the right candidate,” the Oscar-winner admitted..

“A beloved American who’s not an inside-the-beltway politician type person, but somebody who’s going to be a street fighter and fight for that 70 percent majority that’s going to take us back into the White House.”

When pressed on who that candidate could be, Moore was clear about who he thinks is best placed to win back the White House in 2020.

“Who can crush Trump? Who is the street fighter? We saw it in Bernie last night. Who is the street fighter that can crush Trump?” he said. “And frankly, I think there’s a person that could do this, if the election were held today, there is one person that would crush Trump. And she hasn’t announced yet. And her last name rhymes with Obama.”

“In fact, it is Obama. Michelle Obama. Everybody watching this right now knows she is a beloved American and she would go in there and she would beat him,” Moore said. “She would beat him in the debates, he wouldn’t be able to bully her, he wouldn’t be able to nickname her and she is beloved.”

Per Breitbart: Michelle Obama has previously stated that she is not planning a run for the presidency anytime soon, and would prefer to spend her time inspiring young female leaders of the future. However, she recently hinted at a future run when she said of her husband’s presidency that “if a black guy can do it, anybody can.”

Despite currently being a supporter of socialist Bernie Sanders, Moore has long sounded the drum about the need for an unconventional yet “beloved” candidate to run for the presidency such as Michelle Obama. Other names he has put forward have included Tom Hanks, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, LeBron James, Meryl Streep, and Oprah Winfrey.