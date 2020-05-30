Michael Moore Demands Minneapolis Police HQ Be Demolished to Honor ‘Black America’

Far-left filmmaker Michael Moore has called for the Minneapolis Police Department headquarters to be demolished following the death of George Floyd.

Moore fanned the flames as violent rioters took charge of Minneapolis amid fierce battles with police.

“Good citizens burning down the evil police precinct in MN after all police were out & safe. All police should go home,” Moore tweeted.

“No violence please. Police HQ must be demolished by the city tomorrow as a show of contrition to black America. Rebuild PD with decent kind ppl aka ppl of color.”

Overnight into Friday morning, explosive protests continued into the officer-involved death of George Floyd.

Violence continued for a third day in Minneapolis and also spread to Kentucky, California, Colorado, New York and other states.

Late Thursday night, rioters lit a Minneapolis police precinct building on fire. It happened in the Minneapolis neighborhood where Floyd died Monday.

The building had been evacuated late Thursday by order of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. The mayor, who had previously encouraged people to protest, said he was unwilling to endanger lives to protect the building.

“I understand the importance of a precinct,” he said. “[But] the symbolism of a building cannot outweigh the importance of life, of our officers, or the public. We could not risk serious injury to anyone and we will continue to patrol the third precinct entirely.”

Police sources told Law Enforcement Today that the department cleaned out all firearms and ammunition to prevent it from falling into the hands of rioters.

Flash forward… shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, nearby commercial buildings were burning out of control and rioters and looters were still on the streets.

Firefighters arrived with police in riot gear, who started to arrest people in the area.