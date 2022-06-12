Michael Moore Demands Full Repeal of Second Amendment: “It’s Time to Erase American History”

Far-left activist Michael Moore has called for a full repeal of the Second Amendment in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

“I know that there are Democratic Party leaders that do not want me saying this we going to lose the election,” Moore said during his Friday podcast “Rumble Michael Moore.”

“I make no apologies for it because I understand the history of this country, and I don’t think we should be afraid to say this. Repeal the Second Amendment. Repeal the Second Amendment.”

Moore continued, “That is it. That is what we need to do. We need to start a movement to repeal the Second Amendment and replace it with something that says it’s not about the right of somebody to own a gun, the right of all of us to be protected from gun violence. We have a right to live.”

He concluded, “Nearly 70% of us do not own a firearm. We don’t own a gun. We are not a nation of gun owners. The 30% who do own a gun, most of them are law-abiding citizens. I don’t know what they think they are going to use that gun for. Those who are hunters, I understand that they like to hunt. Those who like to fire guns on shooting ranges, it’s fun to hit the target, great go for it, but we need to do what other countries do, where you store the gun at the gun club, at the gun range. You don’t want a gun in the house. If you’re afraid of somebody breaking in, get a dog. You don’t need a gun. You have a greater chance of harming yourself or others in your family with that gun in the house.”