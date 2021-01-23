Michael Moore Calls for Trump’s BLOOD: ‘We Ain’t Done With Him Yet’

Far-left filmmaker Michael Moore has warned President Trump that Democrats are “not done with him” yet.

In addition to calling for Trump’s imprisonment, Moore suggested that Trump will “pay for his actions.”

“He [Trump] has just left the White House for good. We the people have evicted him. I will go ahead [and] cancel the U-Haul,” Moore ranted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“He now flies over the wreckage he has created, knowing we are not done with him,” Moore said. “Trial. Conviction. Imprisonment. He must pay for his actions – a first-ever for him.”

Thepoliticalinsider.com reports: Michael Moore followed that tweet with another Wednesday morning which was in a more measured and reasonable tone.

Just kidding – he kept up the lunatic parade and calls for President Trump to be imprisoned.

“Trump! STFU! GTFO! LOSER! HUGEST LOSER EVER!” he wrote. “Federal prison. 3 good meals a day.”

Fortune Magazine, meanwhile, notes that President Trump’s departure from the White House could mean “losing legal protections.”

They report that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has gotten access to some of the President’s tax returns in a case “that could result in criminal charges.”

President Trump has previously slammed that case as politically motivated.

“This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York,” he tweeted.

Others Who Support Jail Time For Trump

Moore isn’t the first left-wing lunatic to suggest President Trump will face imprisonment following his departure from the White House.

In announcing his city breaking contracts with the Trump Organization, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio called the President a “criminal.”

“What’s obvious is that these are sites that we want to continue serving the public, but not with an organization led by a criminal,” de Blasio said.

In an interview with MSNBC Tuesday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insinuated President Trump could be charged as an accessory to murder for his alleged role in the Capitol riots.

For his part, Michael Sherwin, the acting U.S. Attorney for D.C., repeatedly assured reporters in a press call following the protests that he would investigate and charge “all actors” involved in the riot, refusing to rule out criminal charges.

Don’t think for a moment now that the left has ousted President Trump that they won’t continue to make his life a living hell.