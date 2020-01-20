Michael Moore Admits Defeat: ‘Mark January 13 As The Day Donald Trump Was Re-Elected’

Far-left activist and filmmaker Michael Moore has hoisted the while flag, thrown in the towel and admitted defeat. According to Moore, President Trump has already defeated all of the Democrat candidates for the presidency before the election campaign has begun in earnest.

Michael Moore weighed in on the feud between Senators and Democratic presidential primary candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in an interview with Margaret Hoover on PBS’s “Firing Line” and announced that Americans can mark January 13 as the date Democrats blew any chances they had in the November election and Trump was re-elected.

“It was very sad,” Moore said about the Elizabeth Warren vs Bernie Sanders sexism scandal. “I still, as we tape this, do not understand why Elizabeth’s people did that, and why she just couldn’t. You couldn’t even read in her statement what was really said or what happened.”

“Again, I know her and I’ve had her in my films and I have always loved her, and so I’m just…” Moore said, briefly speechless.

“The focus has to be about Trump, it has to be about the system that gave us Trump, to make sure that doesn’t happen again. And the fact that we would be talking about this — I have known Bernie since the 80s. There’s no way he said anything like the way it’s been reported.“

“So, to be honest, the night that happened my first thought was that they will mark this day, January 13, as the day Donald Trump was re-elected, because once again the Democrats, the liberals, the left couldn’t get it together, couldn’t figure instead of much, so happy to get right in there and fight each other like this.”

“And I’m like, when are we ever going to learn?”

“This is on us, this is not on the Russians, it is not on the Republicans, it is on the Democratic Party for not getting its act together and not using its head,” he said.

Michael Moore explained more about why he feels this way in the latest episode of his podcast, “RUMBLE”: