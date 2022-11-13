Michael Jackson Was Murdered for Saying SAME Things As Kanye 13 Years Ago

Kanye West is continuing to draw back the curtain and reveal the inner workings of the entertainment industry Illuminati.

According to Kanye, celebrities including Shaq, Charles Barkley, LeBron James, Jay-Z and Beyonce are entertainment industry slaves, under the control of the globalist elite.

Celebrities embraced by the elite are rewarded with fame, fortune, and untold riches, but these rewards come at a price. Those who do not toe the line are punished. Kanye suggests that Michael Jordan, Bill Cosby and Dr Dre have all suffered at the hands of the elite who use human sacrifice as part of their vast control matrix.

Disturbingly for Kanye, his words are beginning to mirror those of Michael Jackson, Prince and Muhammad Ali, all of whom died suddenly in very suspicious circumstances. But first, let’s take a look at Kanye’s claims about human sacrifice in the entertainment industry:

Kanye’s revelations might seem strange to those who have not been educated about the entertainment industry and it’s place in the control matrix. But actually, Kanye’s revelations are telling a tale that is as old as time itself.

Legend has it that iconic blues musician Robert Johnson, one of the most popular entertainers of the 1930s, took his guitar to the crossroads of Highways 49 and 61 in Clarksdale, Mississippi where he sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his unique musical gifts.

Bob Dylan’s rise to the top of the music industry has shocking parallels with Robert Johnson and the devil. Dylan has sold 125 million albums, making him one of the most successful artists of all time. Even now, in his 80s, he continues to be revered and worshipped by the entertainment industry. What’s his secret?

While Bob Dylan is still going strong at 81 years old, superstars who refuse to, in Dylan’s words, “hold up their end of the bargain”, do not live such charmed lives.

Take Prince Rogers Nelson for example. Prince made it his life’s mission to expose the New World Order and bring awareness of their evil agenda to the public.

He famously walked around at the Grammys with SLAVE written on his cheek to protest against the terms of his contract with the music industry Illuminati. He literally warned us we were all becoming slaves living on a New World Order slave plantation.

Lyrics embedded deep in a Prince album track released 26 years ago eerily prophesied a future that has come to pass. since the Covid-19 pandemic was unleashed on an unsuspecting public. Exposing the New World Order’s plans for mRNA style vaccines that alter biology and act as tracking devices, as well as the elites’ transhumanism agenda, it was almost as though Prince had inside knowledge of the New World Order’s plans for humanity.

He even went on mainstream TV and educated millions of Americans about chemtrails.

Prince was a dangerous outsider, an elite rebel, who wouldn’t play their game. Uncorrupted by money and fame, he was 57 years old and in good physical and mental health. His work rate and ambitions for the future were not winding down, they were actually speeding up.

It seems he has joined the likes of Muhammad Ali as someone who knew too much and got silenced by the Illuminati just as he started speaking out about their activities and agenda, using his influence to preach against their ultimate goals. Those in the know are suggesting Prince was silenced in a Spring sacrifice by the New World Order, killed on the Queen’s birthday.

Dying of flu or flu-like symptoms is usually a euphemism for something far darker. In Prince’s case it is clear this clean-living, courageous advocate for truth was taken out by the powers that be.

And he isn’t the only icon to die shortly after exposing the elite. Michael Jackson’s final weeks were spent living in fear the music industry Illuminati were going to kill him, according to notes handwritten by the King of Pop.

The intimate notes are among a collection of letters inherited by German businessman Michael Jacobshagen, who was a close friend of Jackson’s for over twenty years.

“They are trying to murder me,” Michael Jackson wrote in a note just one week before his untimely death. In another note, Jackson explained “the system wants to kill me for my catalogue.”

In an upcoming interview with broadcaster Daphne Barak, Michael Jacobshagen will tell how Michael Jackson called him from Las Vegas in 2009 and tearfully asked his friend to join him.

After flying to the United States, Jacobshagen was given the collection of notes. It is unclear who they were originally intended for, but the content of the notes is clear, and they point the finger of blame for Michael Jackson’s death squarely at the music industry Illuminati.

Michael Jackson knew they were out to get him and his days were numbered. His cries for help were ignored. He could only pass messages to friends in the hope that one day the truth would be made known.

While the official cause of Michael Jackson’s death was an overdose of the sedative propofol, and his doctor Conrad Murray was sent to jail for involuntary manslaughter, Jackson’s family claim the superstar was silenced and murdered by the elite.

Paris Jackson, Michael’s daughter, is the latest insider to come forward with information regarding foul play.

In an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, the 18-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson claimed her father knew that a group “more powerful than the government” was planning to kill him – and that he was eventually murdered in a “setup”.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him. And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day’,” Paris said.

Paris is pointing the finger at the Illuminati, popularly believed to be controlling the music industry and much of Hollywood.

“It’s obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bulls***, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bulls***.”

The King of Pop also exposed the entertainment industry and reveals secrets about “evil” Sony Music, shortly before his suspicious death in 2009.

In a rare video, Michael asks those present not to tape him, shortly before talking about the then head of Sony Music Entertainment, Tommy Mottola (referring to him as “the devil”).

Michael says that he was planning on taking down Sony Music and exposing the music industry to the wider public – which begs the question: who really wanted Michael dead?

For those interested in a deeper dive, it is worth researching Monarch Programming, a method of mind control used by numerous organizations for covert purposes. Monarch is a continuation of project MK-ULTRA, a mind-control program developed by the CIA, and tested on the military and civilians. The methods are sadistic (its entire purpose is to traumatize the victim) and the expected results are horrifying: The creation of a mind-controlled slave who can be triggered at anytime to perform any action required by the handler.

We made a whole video about Harley Pasternak, the man who Kanye West has publicly accused of trying to institutionalize him, drug him into oblivion, take his children away, and destroy his life. As it turns out, this “personal trainer” is connected to psychological operations, the Canadian military, and other strangeness.

Monarch programming is a mind-control technique comprising elements of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA) and Multiple Personality Disorder (MPD). It utilizes a combination of psychology, neuroscience and occult rituals to create within the slaves an alter persona that can be triggered and programmed by the handlers.

Celebrities are merely slaves of the elite. If you want to understand the times we live in and the vast system of mind control used by the globalist elite to enslave humanity, it is vital to understand the Monarch mind control program and MK-ULTRA.

