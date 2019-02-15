Michael Jackson Mysteriously ‘Cancelled’ Twin Towers Meeting on 9/11

King of Pop Michael Jackson narrowly escaped death on the morning of 9/11 after mysteriously failing to turn up for a scheduled meeting at the World Trade Center.

According to Michael’s brother, Jermaine Jackson, Michael had been up until 3 am the night before chatting to his mother, therefore missing an appointment in one of the ill-fated Twin Towers.

“Thankfully, none of us had had a clue that Michael was due at a meeting that morning at the top of one of the Twin Towers.

“We only discovered this when Mother phoned his hotel to make sure he was okay.

“She, Rebbie [Jackson] and a few others had left him there around 3am ‘Mother, I’m okay, thanks to you.’

“He told her ‘you kept me up talking so late that I overslept and missed my appointment.’”

Thesun.co.uk reports: Had Jacko perished along with the 2,753 victims at the World Trade Center, when jihadis smashed hijacked planes into the towers, he would have been 43.

Eight years later in 2009, he died at the age of 50 of a cardiac arrest following a drugs overdose.

The child abuse allegations directed at the troubled star are laid bare in Leaving Neverland.

The film, which will air on television in spring, features the singer’s former boy companions Wade Robson and James Safechuck who both claim they were sexually abused by Jackson over several years.

It premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival, where Robson and Safechuck got a standing ovation afterwards.

Both had previously told authorities Jackson did not molest them, with Robson testifying as much in Jackson’s 2005 trial, in which he was acquitted of molesting another boy. Jackson died in 2009.

Both men later filed lawsuits that were dismissed and are currently on appeal.

Jackson strongly denied all allegations of sexual abuse made against him.

His estate has slammed Leaving Neverland as “an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in”.