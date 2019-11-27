Michael Bloomberg: I’m Definitely Going To Heaven, No Matter What God Says

Billionaire Democrat presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg believes that he is definitely going to heaven, no matter what God says on the matter. According to Bloomberg, when he gets to heaven, he’s not stopping to be interviewed. He’s “walking straight in.”

“I am telling you if there is a God, when I get to heaven I’m not stopping to be interviewed. I am heading straight in. I have earned my place in heaven. It’s not even close,” Bloomberg told the New York Times in a wide ranging interview in 2014 in which he explained he has “earned” his place by spending hundreds of millions of dollars on liberal causes.

In the interview, the billionaire claimed that spending $50 million to battle the NRA on gun control during the Obama administration, as well as millions spent on other liberal causes, will guarantee him a seat in the afterlife.

Bloomberg, a Trilateral commissioner who was appointed UN Envoy for Climate Action just last year, will one day find out one day that he has not “earned Heaven”, but rather will receive the just wages for his actions that he is entitled to.

The Former New York City mayor broke American political records when he ploughed $31 million into a first-week ad spend to launch his presidential campaign last week. It is clear this member of the global elite is planning to buy his way into the White House, just as he has bought his way in and out of anything he wishes in his life thus far.

Bloomberg kicked off his presidential run by barring his eponymous and influential media company from investigating him or reporting on his campaign negatively.

Per the Guardian:

While Bloomberg outlets will cover the day-to-day of the presidential contest, they will not be conducting in-depth investigations into their boss. Nor will they investigate his Democratic rivals. They will, however, continue to engage in journalism vis-a-vis Trump’s campaign.

Just last year Bloomberg promised to divest from his media empire if he ran for president. “The company would either go into a blind trust or I would sell it,” he told Radio Iowa. “Quite honestly, I don’t want the reporters I’m paying to write a bad story about me. I don’t want them to be independent. So you’re going to have to do something.”

It seems now Michael Bloomberg is a Democrat and a presidential candidate, he feels he no longer has to honor his promises to the American people or respect his God.