Michael Bloomberg Confirms White House Run

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has confirmed his presidential run to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America.

In a statement Bloomberg said: “We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions. He represents an existential threat to our country and our values. If he wins another term in office, we may never recover from the damage.”

The former New York City mayor, who is one of hundreds of elite VIPs listed in pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous little black book, unveiled a short campaign video calling himself a “middle class kid who made good”.

At the same time, the news service that bears his name has come under fire for saying it would not “investigate” the billionaire or any of his Democratic rivals.

The Guardian reports: The Bloomberg campaign aimed to make up for an unusually late entry in the Democratic primary with historic spending on national advertising and an unorthodox strategy for navigating the primary calendar. Bloomberg has expressed concern that none of the top candidates can defeat Trump.

Bloomberg’s campaign has reserved more than $30m in television ad time, called the largest ad buy in primary election history. His first ad touts his performance as mayor after the September 11 attacks and his work on gun control, climate change and other issues.

Under the theme “rebuilding America”, the ad skips over the Democratic primary field to focus on Trump, flashing a picture of the president with the line: “And now he’s taking on him.” The ad closes with the lines “Mike Bloomberg for President” and “Paid for by Bloomberg 2020”.

“I’m Mike Bloomberg and I approve this message,” he says

Bloomberg, who spent a record $102m – or $172 per vote – in his third and final election as New York mayor in 2009, was a Democrat before being elected mayor in 2001 as a Republican. He switched to register as an independent before returning to the Democratic party in 2018.



