Micheal Avenatti Slams ‘Disgusting Hypocrite’ Alyssa Milano

Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti has slammed left-wing activist actress Alyssa Milano calling her a “disgusting hypocrite” over a tweet she posted about him eight months ago.

Apparently the creepy porn lawyer had only just noticed a tweet Milano posted after he had been arrested for domestic violence last year, and he was obviously pissed at the former Charmed star’s criticism.

Breitbart.com reports: In November of 2018, Avenatti was arrested for domestic violence, and once Milano found out about the report, she jumped to her Twitter account to distance herself from the former porn lawyer.

“Totally disgusting,” Milano tweeted on November 14. “And before anyone asks me, yes, I’m disavowing Avenatti. I do not care what side he’s on. #Basta.”

Totally disgusting. And before anyone asks me, yes, I’m disavowing Avenatti. I do not care what side he’s on. #Basta https://t.co/sHK1PggVsj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 14, 2018

This week, eight months later, Avenatti took a return swipe at Milano over her old tweet.

“You preach about Trump’s need to follow the constitution but then ignore it yourself. You are a disgusting hypocrite. I don’t care what side you are on,” Avenatti tweeted from his protected account on Monday. “Where the hell is my apology for you proclaiming my guilt for something I was never even charged with?”

Indeed, the domestic battery charges were dropped by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office and the incident faded from the front page. But Avenatti has far more troubles than one dropped abuse charge. And far from offering an apology, Milano renewed her attack on the troubled lawyer citing his other troubles.

“Wasn’t this guy indicted on 36 charges of tax dodging, perjury, theft from clients? Doesn’t he have bigger issues?” she said in a reply on Monday.

Milano added a quote from a news source about the lawyer, “Avenatti stole millions of dollars from 5 clients and used a tangled web of shell companies and bank accounts.”